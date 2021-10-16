With season on verge of slipping away, FC Tucson responds with gutsy win

Behind a brace from forward Kevin Rodriguez, FC Tucson won its “biggest game” as a pro team.

The Men in Black (10-10-6) ended a two-match losing skid on Saturday night with a 3-1 win over South Georgia Tormenta FC at home.

After being limited by injuries, Rodriguez was finally cleared to play a full 90 minutes and thus start, FC Tucson coach Jon Pearlman said.

“I’m glad I finally got to get some minutes and get my goal, my first goals and most importantly I’m glad we got the win,” Rodriguez said. “It was a big game for us, we needed to win and I’m just glad we got the dub today.”

FC Tucson regained the sixth and final playoff spot with 36 points after sliding to seventh place earlier in the day.

Pearlman said it was the most important match in FC Tucson’s three years as a professional team.

“I’m just incredibly pleased how the players responded to a pressure-filled situation,” Pearlman said. “You’re the last game of the night, you realized people have climbed up, you were third a few weeks ago and now you’re back to seventh and you’re going ‘Oh, my goodness.’

"You could go that way and that’s not what happened.”