Field goal as time expires lifts 49ers to upset win over host Packers
Field goal as time expires lifts 49ers to upset win over host Packers

San Francisco 49ers' Robbie Gould celebrates after making the game-winning field goal during the second half of an NFC divisional playoff NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. The 49ers won 13-10 to advance to the NFC Chasmpionship game. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

 Morry Gash, Associated Press

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Robbie Gould continued his playoff perfection and moved the San Francisco 49ers one step away from their second Super Bowl appearance in three seasons with a 45-yard field goal as time expired for a 13-10 upset of Green Bay on Saturday night.

On a field littered with snow flurries, Gould's kick knocked off the top-seeded Packers and possibly ended Aaron Rodgers' tenure in Green Bay.

The 49ers (12-7) continued their postseason hex on Rodgers and advanced to an NFC championship game matchup Jan. 30 at either the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (14-4) or Los Angeles Rams (13-5). Those teams play Sunday in Tampa.

Rodgers dropped to 0-4 in career playoff matchups against the 49ers. San Francisco beat the Packers 37-20 in the NFC championship game two seasons ago before losing 31-20 to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

San Francisco 49ers' Arik Armstead sacks Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers during the second half of an NFC divisional playoff NFL football game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

The Packers (13-5) earned the NFC’s top seed for a second straight season but again failed to reach the big game as the 49ers rallied by scoring 10 unanswered points in the final five minutes.

San Francisco tied the game with 4:41 left thanks to a breakdown by Green Bay’s special teams, the Packers’ biggest weakness all season.

Jordan Willis’ outstretched left hand blocked a punt by Corey Bojorquez, who was kicking from the front of his end zone. Talanoa Hufanga picked up the ball at the 6-yard line and ran it in to make it 10-10.

After the Packers went three-and-out, the 49ers got the ball back at their 29 with 3:20 left and drove into field-goal range. Deebo Samuel delivered a 9-yard run on third-and-8 from the Green Bay 38, and the 49ers ran down the clock to set up Gould.

A.J. Dillon’s 6-yard touchdown run capped a 69-yard drive on the game’s opening possession that put the Packers ahead 7-0. Green Bay’s offense didn’t do much of anything after that.

The temperature at kickoff was 14 degrees with a wind chill of zero, making it the fifth-coldest playoff game in Lambeau Field history. The second half was played amid snow flurries.

NFL Playoff Schedule

Wild-card Playoffs

Saturday, Jan. 15

Cincinnati 26, Las Vegas 19

Buffalo 47, New England 17

Sunday, Jan. 16

Tampa Bay 31, Philadelphia 15

San Francisco 23, Dallas 17

Kansas City 42, Pittsburgh 21

Monday, Jan. 17

L.A. Rams 34, Arizona 11

Divisional Playoffs

Saturday, Jan. 22

Cincinnati 19, Tennessee 16

San Francisco 13, Green Bay 10

Sunday, Jan. 23

L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay, 1:05 p.m. (NBC)

Buffalo at Kansas City, 4:30 p.m. (CBS)

Conference Championships

Sunday, Jan. 30

AFC

Cincinnati at Buffalo or Kansas City, 1:05 p.m. (CBS)

NFC

San Francisco at L.A. Rams or Tampa Bay, 4:40 p.m. (FOX)

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 13

At Inglewood, Calif.

Conference championship winners, 4:30 p.m. (NBC)

49ers 13, Packers 10

San Francisco 0 0 3 10 — 13

Green Bay 7 0 0 3 — 10

First Quarter

GB-Dillon 6 run (Crosby kick), 9:25. Drive: 11 plays, 69 yards, 5:35. Key Plays: Am.Rodgers kick return to Green Bay 31; Aa.Rodgers 14 pass to Adams; Aa.Rodgers 19 pass to A.Jones; Aa.Rodgers 10 pass to Adams; Aa.Rodgers 11 pass to Adams. Green Bay 7, San Francisco 0.

Third Quarter

SF-FG Gould 29, 8:13. Drive: 11 plays, 39 yards, 6:47. Key Plays: Samuel kick return to Green Bay 50; Mitchell 5 run on 3rd-and-1; Garoppolo 18 pass to Samuel; Garoppolo 12 pass to Samuel on 3rd-and-16. Green Bay 7, San Francisco 3.

Fourth Quarter

GB-FG Crosby 33, 11:27. Drive: 14 plays, 57 yards, 9:01. Key Plays: A.Jones 2 run on 3rd-and-1; A.Jones 3 run on 3rd-and-1; Aa.Rodgers 25 pass to Adams; Aa.Rodgers 6 pass to Lazard on 3rd-and-4. Green Bay 10, San Francisco 3.

SF_Hufanga 6 blocked punt return (Gould kick), 4:41. San Francisco 10, Green Bay 10.

SF-FG Gould 45, :00. Drive: 9 plays, 44 yards, 3:20. Key Plays: Garoppolo 12 pass to Kittle; Garoppolo 14 pass to Samuel; Samuel 9 run on 3rd-and-7. San Francisco 13, Green Bay 10.

A-79,132.

SF GB

FIRST DOWNS 12 14

Rushing 5 5

Passing 7 8

Penalty 0 1

THIRD DOWN EFF 4-11 5-12

FOURTH DOWN EFF 0-1 0-0

TOTAL NET YARDS 212 263

Total Plays 52 54

Avg Gain 4.1 4.9

NET YARDS RUSHING 106 67

Rushes 29 20

Avg per rush 3.655 3.35

NET YARDS PASSING 106 196

Sacked-Yds lost 4-25 5-29

Gross-Yds passing 131 225

Completed-Att. 11-19 20-29

Had Intercepted 1 0

Yards-Pass Play 4.609 5.765

KICKOFFS-End zone-TB 3-0-0 3-0-0

PUNTS-Avg. 5-46.8 6-39.167

Punts blocked 0 1

FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 1-0

TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 113 77

Punt Returns 3-22 2-11

Kickoff Returns 3-91 3-66

Interceptions 0-0 1-0

PENALTIES-Yds 5-40 5-25

FUMBLES-Lost 0-0 2-1

TIME OF POSSESSION 29:24 30:36

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING-San Francisco, Mitchell 17-53, Samuel 10-39, Juszczyk 2-14. Green Bay, Jones 12-41, Dillon 7-25, St. Brown 1-1.

PASSING-San Francisco, Garoppolo 11-19-1-131. Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 20-29-0-225.

RECEIVING-San Francisco, Kittle 4-63, Samuel 3-44, Mitchell 3-18, Jennings 1-6. Green Bay, Jones 9-129, Adams 9-90, Lazard 1-6, Lewis 1-0.

PUNT RETURNS-San Francisco, Benjamin 3-22. Green Bay, Am.Rodgers 2-11.

KICKOFF RETURNS-San Francisco, Samuel 2-59, Hasty 1-32. Green Bay, Am.Rodgers 3-66.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_San Francisco, Johnson 5-1-0, Moseley 5-0-0, Warner 4-2-0, Greenlaw 3-3-0, Armstead 3-2-2, Tartt 3-2-0, Ward 3-1-0, Bosa 3-0-2, Ebukam 3-0-1, K.Williams 3-0-0, Jones 2-2-0, Al-Shaair 2-1-0, Willis 1-1-0, Kittle 1-0-0, Street 1-0-0, Key 0-1-0. Green Bay, P.Smith 6-3-0, Campbell 6-1-0, Barnes 4-3-0, Clark 4-2-1, Gary 4-0-2, Amos 3-2-0, Stokes 3-1-0, Sullivan 3-0-0, Douglas 2-2-0, Lowry 1-3-0, Black 1-1-0, Z.Smith 1-0-1, Lancaster 1-0-0, Lewis 1-0-0, Slaton 1-0-0, King 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS-San Francisco, None. Green Bay, Amos 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS-Green Bay, Crosby 39.

