Florida State, Oklahoma overcome odds to advance to WCWS Finals

Alexander, who pitched complete games in wins over Oklahoma and No. 5 seed Oklahoma State to reach the semifinals, lasted into the fifth inning Monday. The crowd of mostly Oklahoma fans gave a tearful Alexander a standing ovation as she left the field.

“It was amazing," she said. “I mean, it’s more than just a game. To see them all clapping for me and cheering me on, I mean, it was a great moment, and it warmed my heart."

Juarez was impressed with Alexander.

“Game recognizes game, and she is a baller," Juarez said. “I have mad respect for her, and she gave everything she had and I think it’s really awesome that they did give her that standing ovation. She earned it. She deserves it."

It was the first World Series appearance for James Madison (41-4), the Colonial Athletic Association champion. Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso said James Madison and coach Loren LaPorte gave softball a boost.

“I think singlehandedly James Madison made our sport better because they brought a lot of people in that wanted to watch them," Gasso said. “I think that’s the ultimate compliment I could give a coach and a program."