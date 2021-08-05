Football's back: Steelers beat Cowboys in NFL preseason opener

Dallas left 16 key players at its training base in California, yet in the opening half still looked superior to Pittsburgh. Not so after halftime.

The Steelers briefly used such regulars as receivers Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson, linebacker Alex Highsmith and cornerback Cameron Sutton. Linebacker Micah Parsons, the Cowboys' first-round draft pick, saw some action, as did right tackle La'el Collins.

But this was a night to look at the back end of the roster. Both defenses were solid enough, with Pittsburgh's vaunted pass rush getting lots of pressure on Dallas QBs. Dwayne Haskins, seeking a job after flopping in Washington, quarterbacked most of the night for the Steelers, though it was holdover Josh Dobbs who connected on a 5-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Simmons to put it away.

INTROS

Nineteen of the 20 living inductees to the hall were introduced before the game. Only former Pittsburgh safety Troy Polamalu, who tested positive for COVID-19 and whose attendance this weekend is uncertain, was not on hand.