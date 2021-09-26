 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Catalina Foothills, UA QB Rhett Rodriguez in ICU with lung injury
editor's pick top story

Former Catalina Foothills, UA QB Rhett Rodriguez in ICU with lung injury

  • Updated

Louisiana-Monroe quarterback Rhett Rodriguez (4) receives the snap during an NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

 Michael Clubb, Associated Press

Former Catalina Foothills High School and Arizona Wildcat quarterback Rhett Rodriguez, the son of former UA coach Rich Rodriguez, is in intensive care with a lung injury he suffered during Louisiana-Monroe's game against Troy on Saturday, according to his father.

"Our family would like to thank everyone who has reached out with their thoughts and prayers for Rhett, as he is currently in the ICU at the hospital because of a lung injury from last night's game against Troy," Rodriguez tweeted Sunday.

Rodriguez completed 10 of 16 passes for 131 yards and a scores in the Warhawks' 29-16 win against Troy. In three games, Rodriguez has completed 35 of 62 passes for 337 yards and one touchdown.

He played in 10 games at UA from 2017-20 before transferring.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Are the Green Bay Packers pretenders?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News