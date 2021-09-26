Former Catalina Foothills, UA QB Rhett Rodriguez in ICU with lung injury

Former Catalina Foothills High School and Arizona Wildcat quarterback Rhett Rodriguez, the son of former UA coach Rich Rodriguez, is in intensive care with a lung injury he suffered during Louisiana-Monroe's game against Troy on Saturday, according to his father.

"Our family would like to thank everyone who has reached out with their thoughts and prayers for Rhett, as he is currently in the ICU at the hospital because of a lung injury from last night's game against Troy," Rodriguez tweeted Sunday.

Rodriguez completed 10 of 16 passes for 131 yards and a scores in the Warhawks' 29-16 win against Troy. In three games, Rodriguez has completed 35 of 62 passes for 337 yards and one touchdown.

He played in 10 games at UA from 2017-20 before transferring.