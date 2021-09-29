Former Catalina Foothills, UA QB Rhett Rodriguez released from hospital

Rhett Rodriguez is out of the hospital.

The former Catalina Foothills High School star, now the starting quarterback at Louisiana-Monroe, was released Tuesday afternoon following three days of medical treatment — some of it in intensive care. The former UA signal-caller suffered a lung injury during ULM's game against Troy on Saturday.

Rhett's father, Rich, a former UA head coach who is now ULM's offensive coordinator, tweeted Tuesday afternoon that Rhett is "feeling much better now!"

"Thanks again to everyone for the outpouring of support," Rich Rodriguez tweeted. "It has touched us all!"

Wanted to give an update regarding Rhett’s health - He was released from the hospital this afternoon and is feeling much better now ! Thanks again to everyone for the outpouring of support. It has touched us all ! pic.twitter.com/aXKgqdPNqm — Rich Rodriguez (@RealCoachRod) September 29, 2021

Rhett Rodriguez completed 10 of 16 passes for 131 yards and a score in the Warhawks' 29-16 win against Troy. In three games, he has completed 35 of 62 passes for 337 yards and one touchdown.

He played in 10 games at UA from 2017-20 before transferring.