 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Catalina Foothills, UA QB Rhett Rodriguez released from hospital
editor's pick top story

Former Catalina Foothills, UA QB Rhett Rodriguez released from hospital

  • Updated

Rhett Rodriguez was released from the hospital Tuesday, his father, Rich, tweeted.

 Rick Scuteri, Associated Press

Rhett Rodriguez is out of the hospital.

The former Catalina Foothills High School star, now the starting quarterback at Louisiana-Monroe, was released Tuesday afternoon following three days of medical treatment — some of it in intensive care. The former UA signal-caller suffered a lung injury during ULM's game against Troy on Saturday.

Rhett's father, Rich, a former UA head coach who is now ULM's offensive coordinator, tweeted Tuesday afternoon that Rhett is "feeling much better now!"

"Thanks again to everyone for the outpouring of support," Rich Rodriguez tweeted. "It has touched us all!"

Rhett Rodriguez completed 10 of 16 passes for 131 yards and a score in the Warhawks' 29-16 win against Troy. In three games, he has completed 35 of 62 passes for 337 yards and one touchdown.

He played in 10 games at UA from 2017-20 before transferring.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Can Tom Brady reach his passing yards total?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News