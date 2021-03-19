Former GCU star Kevin Warren will have best seat in the house for Saturday's NCAA tourney gam

When Warren left the hospital in a wheelchair, he was told not to expect to live a normal life. He quickly went from a carefree kid to someone determined to make use of every single day and not take anything for granted.

“I thank God every day for sparing my life,” Warren said. “I am thankful for every day I’m alive. Every day that I wake up, every meal that I eat, and even taking a shower. It’s just a blessing.”

At the time he was discharged, doctors told Warren and his family that swimming could be a helpful form of rehab. He convinced his parents to use some of the settlement money from the accident to build a pool; when Warren had gained enough strength by swimming, he started to find joy in basketball.

He credits his sister, Marilyn, for keeping him in good spirits while he was in the hospital — and for getting him interested in the game. Marilyn married John Shumate, a former Notre Dame and NBA player. Shumate “taught me the game of basketball and I learned to love it,” Warren said.

Shumate went on to coach Grand Canyon from 1983-86, and was in charge during Warren’s junior and senior season with the ’Lopes.

The determination Warren showed grinding his way through rehab has carried over in the 46 years since his accident.