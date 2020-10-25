Former Star reporter Ed Odeven goes the distance with longtime writer Jerry Izenberg in new book

How do you capture the spirit and legacy of a world-renowned sports columnist who’s been in attendance for 53 out of 54 Super Bowls, was close friends with Muhammad Ali and who’s every written word carries immense weight?
That is what journalist and Sahuaro High School graduate Ed Odeven, 46, attempts to undertake in his new ebook “Going 15 Rounds With Jerry Izenberg.”
The two-part ebook is a collection of interviews with legendary writer Izenburg, 90, and personal accounts of his influence from those in the industry that know him best. The result is a blend of deeply revealing first-hand accounts from Izenburg of iconic sports moments and insight from colleagues as to what makes the columnist’s writing so memorable.
Odeven, a former Arizona Daily Star freelance reporter who now works at JAPAN Forward, spoke to the Star about the ebook, giving insights into Izenberg’s life.
When did you start working on this project?
A: I’ve been aware of Jerry Izenburg for many years growing up in New Jersey and then continuing to read him in Arizona, and in Japan and wherever I was. And, in 2014, I reached out to him. He didn’t commit at the time but said he would agree to it when he wasn’t so busy. So in the summer of 2015 I approached him again and he told me I had all the time I needed to ask him questions.
We spoke for about three hours talking about his childhood, Babe Ruth, the 1990s, the 21st century, the beginning of the Super Bowl and Muhammad Ali. All these different seminal moments in his life, and just the history of American sports and journalism as they connected with his career.
What made Jerry such an intriguing figure to write about?
A: Jerry’s sports knowledge and institutional knowledge of the movers and shakers within big-time sports attracted me to seeking an interview with him in the first place.
Exploring his career further led to a greater appreciation of how he used that knowledge and dedication to his craft to write terrific columns on topics as universal as his friendship with Muhammad Ali.
Also, for instance, his Super Bowl week columns that provide historical context to the growth of the NFL while giving readers great anecdotes, say, from a poolside press gathering with Joe Namath days before Super Bowl III. In short, he’s been almost everywhere and seen almost everything in sports.
What was the most revealing thing you learned from this project and talking to Izenburg?
A: Just the way he connects with people and his interest in people and telling their stories. And of course, how journalism has evolved with the obsession of statistics or analytics. But it’s more about the human condition and the human drama that really plays out in Jerry’s stories and columns. Sometimes there’s even morality play at work.
He also has so many connections. He was close with Vince Lombardi and he was close with Bill Parcells. So often, he was in the right place at the right time and had the right personality to deal with people who would be connected to him for decades.
Why is this book an important read?
A: I don’t want to draw the complete parallel to like the Rolling Stones, or like somebody who’s at the absolute top of their profession but he is actually one of the best reporters and best columnists. He brings a historical perspective to what he writes now and there’s nothing wrong with being young, but if a 30-year-old is writing about the Kentucky Derby as opposed to someone like Jerry who’s been there 55 times or so.
“He brings more of a perspective and you know it’s just a way of telling stories that are connected to the past, that are relevant now. And I tried to do that with the book.
The ebook can be purchased at edodevenreporting.com.
