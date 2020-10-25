Former Star reporter Ed Odeven goes the distance with longtime writer Jerry Izenberg in new book

We spoke for about three hours talking about his childhood, Babe Ruth, the 1990s, the 21st century, the beginning of the Super Bowl and Muhammad Ali. All these different seminal moments in his life, and just the history of American sports and journalism as they connected with his career.

What made Jerry such an intriguing figure to write about?

A: Jerry’s sports knowledge and institutional knowledge of the movers and shakers within big-time sports attracted me to seeking an interview with him in the first place.

Exploring his career further led to a greater appreciation of how he used that knowledge and dedication to his craft to write terrific columns on topics as universal as his friendship with Muhammad Ali.

Also, for instance, his Super Bowl week columns that provide historical context to the growth of the NFL while giving readers great anecdotes, say, from a poolside press gathering with Joe Namath days before Super Bowl III. In short, he’s been almost everywhere and seen almost everything in sports.

What was the most revealing thing you learned from this project and talking to Izenburg?