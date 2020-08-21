Friday Five: Roundup of this week's top sports stories

Trying to catch up on local sports? The Star is highlighting this week's most newsworthy stories on Tucson sports and the Arizona Wildcats.

Former UA athletes detail 'rotten culture' in track and field program

+10 Eight former UA athletes detail 'rotten culture' in track and field program The former athletes say they suffered harassment, bullying and assault by teammates. They said coaches dismissed their complaints and failed to report certain allegations as required by federal law.

What's next for Kevin Sumlin and the Wildcats football team?

'The new normal isn't normal': Arizona's Kevin Sumlin talks future plans without football in fall Arizona Wildcats head coach Kevin Sumlin addressed the media on Tuesday to discuss the UA's next steps without football in the fall, being a parent of a college football player and potential eligibility issues with a shifted season.

Wildcats lose Schooler brothers to transfer portal

Brothers Brenden and Colin Schooler leaving UA to pursue opportunities to play this fall The Schooler brothers have entered the NCAA transfer portal and hope to latch on at schools that are still planning to play this fall.

One of Southern Arizona's longstanding sporting events pushed back due to COVID-19

El Tour de Tucson postponed until spring due to coronavirus pandemic El Tour de Tucson was scheduled for November, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be moved to the spring.

Details murky for new UA hoops schedule

'Scheduling limbo' presenting Wildcats with more questions than answers Pac-12 has decided not to play sports until January, prompting questions about payouts, bubbles — and when the Wildcats will begin playing.

