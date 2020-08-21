 Skip to main content
Friday Five: Roundup of this week's top sports stories
Tucson sports

081614-spt-ua football-p2

A stunning sunset paints the sky over the Arizona Wildcats football meet the team night on Friday, Aug. 15, 2014, at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz. Photo by Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star

 Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star

Trying to catch up on local sports? The Star is highlighting this week's most newsworthy stories on Tucson sports and the Arizona Wildcats.

Links are attached below for the full stories.

Former UA athletes detail 'rotten culture' in track and field program

What's next for Kevin Sumlin and the Wildcats football team?

Wildcats lose Schooler brothers to transfer portal

One of Southern Arizona's longstanding sporting events pushed back due to COVID-19

Details murky for new UA hoops schedule

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.

