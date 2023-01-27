Friday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV
AUTO RACING
11:30 a.m.;CBSSN;Formula E: Diriyah Grand E-Prix
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
5 p.m.;ESPN2;Saint Louis at Davidson
5 p.m.;ESPNU;Iona at Siena
7 p.m.;ESPN2;Oakland at Youngstown St.
7 p.m.;ESPNU;Buffalo at Kent St.
8 p.m.;CBSSN;Air Force at New Mexico
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
7 p.m.;PAC12;UCLA at Colorado
7 p.m.;PAC12;Washington at Arizona
9 p.m.;PAC12;Oregon St. at Stanford
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN)
4 p.m.;SECN;Georgia at Florida
5:30 p.m.;SECN;Alabama at Kentucky
7 p.m.;SECN;LSU at Arkansas
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN)
5:30 p.m.;CBSSN;North Dakota at Miami (Ohio)
COLLEGE WRESTLING
4 p.m.;BTN;Ohio St. at Michigan
5 p.m.;ACCN;Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech
8:30 p.m.;BTN;Iowa at Penn St.
FIGURE SKATING
11 a.m.;E!;ISU: European Championships
3 p.m.;USA;U.S. Championships: Men's
6 p.m.;NBC;U.S. Championships: Women's
GOLF
1 p.m.;GOLF;PGA Tour: Farmers Insurance Open
3 p.m.;CBS;PGA Tour: Farmers Insurance Open
12 a.m.;GOLF;DP World Tour: Hero Dubai Desert Classic
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.;NBATV;Memphis at Minnesota
8 p.m.;NBATV;Toronto at Golden State
NHL HOCKEY
5 p.m.;ESPN;Detroit at NY Islanders
SOCCER (MEN)
6:30 p.m.;FS1;Liga MX: Pumas UNAM at Tijuana
TENNIS
12 p.m.;ESPN2; Australian Open Men’s Semis. (Taped)
1:30 a.m.;ESPN; Australian Open Women’s Championship (Rybakina vs. Sabalenka)
X GAMES
7:30 p.m.;ESPN;X Games Aspen
RADIO
TALK
3 p.m.;1490-AM;“Spears & Ali”
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
7 p.m.;1400-AM;Washington at Arizona
Editor's Note: The Arizona Daily Star now features daily TV/radio 'Best Bets' for each edition, Sunday through Friday. Saturday's edition will include schedules for both Saturday and Sunday. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
TV channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)