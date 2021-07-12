From red-hot Shohei Ohtani to dreadful D-backs, MLB's first half has been full of surprises

Rising offense

It's not exactly an offensive explosion, but MLB hitters are starting to create more runs as the summer has progressed.

The 2021 season was on pace to be historically pitcher-friendly through May, but the batters have slowly improved. They hit .232 in April, .239 in May, .246 in June and .248 in July through Saturday's games.

Is the rise because of MLB's crackdown on pitcher's using sticky stuff on baseballs? Time will tell.

Powerful Pujols

It looked like Albert Pujols — one of the game's elite offensive players of all time — was sputtering to the end of his Hall of Fame-caliber career after he was released by the Los Angeles Angels on May 13.

But four days later, the 10-time All-Star was picked up by the Los Angeles Dodgers and his bat has perked up substantially.

He smacked two homers on Saturday and has a .275 average and eight homers since joining the Dodgers. Now with 675 career homers, there's reason to believe the 41-year-old could threaten 700 if he plays this year and next.

Dreadful D-backs