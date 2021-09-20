Good-plus-lucky equals 2-0 start for the Arizona Cardinals

Stock up

Williams. The Cardinals weren’t expected to get a lot of production from their tight ends this season but Williams surprised with seven catches for 94 yards against Minnesota. Williams will never be confused for a burner, but he does have pretty good hands. He could have some productive games with defenses so focused on DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green and Christian Kirk.

Stock down

LB Zaven Collins. The 16th overall pick is still going to be very useful, especially for a rookie, but it’s clear the Cardinals don’t want to give him too much to handle in these opening games. He played 25 of 61 snaps against the Vikings. The 6-foot-4, 260-pounder is still a huge part of Arizona’s future, he just might not be ready for stardom this season.

Injuries

Rookie cornerback Marco Wilson is dealing with an ankle injury, while right tackle Kelvin Beachum (ribs) was limited in his second straight game. Kingsbury said both players will be evaluated on a daily basis.







Key number