Good St. Nick: Ex-Cat Foles to start at QB for Bears

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Bears will start third-string quarterback Nick Foles on Sunday against the Seahawks.
Starting QB Justin Fields suffered an ankle injury on Monday night against Minnesota and missed practice Thursday and Friday.
Chicago’s other QB, Andy Dalton, has been out with a groin injury that happened just before he went on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week.
The leading passer in Arizona Wildcats football history, Foles started seven games last year for the Bears, but hasn’t played since Week 10 of last season when he got a hip injury other than a relief appearance last December in a win over Jacksonville. Foles also was named Super Bowl LII MVP with Philadelphia.
Chicago coach Matt Nagy said Friday that recently acquired Ryan Willis could be the QB backup if Fields’ ankle hasn’t healed enough for him to play in case of an injury to Foles.
“His injury has not gotten worse since the beginning of the week, it’s getting better,” Nagy said.
Dalton is off of the COVID-19 list, but Nagy said the groin injury “started feeling a little bit worse” after a practice this week.
Nagy said Foles looked sharp at Friday’s practice.
“I know just the practice we came from right now he really was out there doing a lot of good things,” Nagy said. “You can see the timing.”
Mayfield taken off COVID-19 list
CLEVELAND — Baker Mayfield moved a step closer to playing against Aaron Rodgers on Christmas as the Browns activated their quarterback from the COVID-19 reserve list Friday before leaving for Green Bay.
Mayfield has been out since testing positive on Dec. 15, one of a slew of virus cases the past two weeks for the Browns. He missed Monday’s game against Las Vegas as Cleveland started third-string QB Nick Mullens, numerous backups and lost.
Mayfield hasn’t practiced in nearly two weeks, but coach Kevin Stefanski, who returned earlier this week after his second positive test in two seasons, said Thursday he anticipated Mayfield starting against the Packers (11-3) as the Browns (7-7) try to bolster their flimsy playoff chances.
The virus continued to wreak havoc across the league, forcing teams to make adjustments in the season’s final weeks.
Indianapolis All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson and Jacksonville pass rusher Josh Allen were the most notable new names to go on reserve/COVID-19 lists that seem to change by the minute.
Losing Nelson is a major blow to the Colts, who are hoping to stay in the AFC South race and play at Arizona on Saturday.
Mayfield won’t be cleared until Saturday, when his 10-day quarantine expires. He won’t have to produce a negative COVID-19 test, something he hasn’t done despite being asymptomatic and feeling fine.
Per NFL rules, Cleveland was required to put Mayfield on its roster by 4 p.m. in order for him to be eligible. He’ll travel to Wisconsin separately from the team.
Washington’s Everett involved in fatal crash
DULLES, Va. — A passenger in a car driven by Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett was killed when the vehicle slammed into several trees and rolled over, authorities said.
The passenger — Olivia S. Peters, 29, of Las Vegas — died at a hospital after Thursday night’s crash along a road near Aldie, Virginia, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.
Everett, 29, of Brambleton, Virginia, was being treated at a hospital for injuries that were serious but not life-threatening, according to a team statement.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has been affected by this tragedy,” the team statement says. “Our team has alerted the league office and is working with local authorities as we continue to gather more information.”
The cause of the crash remained under investigation on Friday. No charges were immediately filed, said sheriff’s office spokesman Kraig Troxell.
Everett, a special teams captain in 2018, is in his seventh season for Washington. He has two career interceptions. He has played in 14 games this year, making five solo tackles and assisting on five others.