Good St. Nick: Ex-Cat Foles to start at QB for Bears

Losing Nelson is a major blow to the Colts, who are hoping to stay in the AFC South race and play at Arizona on Saturday.

Mayfield won’t be cleared until Saturday, when his 10-day quarantine expires. He won’t have to produce a negative COVID-19 test, something he hasn’t done despite being asymptomatic and feeling fine.

Per NFL rules, Cleveland was required to put Mayfield on its roster by 4 p.m. in order for him to be eligible. He’ll travel to Wisconsin separately from the team.

Washington’s Everett involved in fatal crash

DULLES, Va. — A passenger in a car driven by Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett was killed when the vehicle slammed into several trees and rolled over, authorities said.

The passenger — Olivia S. Peters, 29, of Las Vegas — died at a hospital after Thursday night’s crash along a road near Aldie, Virginia, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Everett, 29, of Brambleton, Virginia, was being treated at a hospital for injuries that were serious but not life-threatening, according to a team statement.