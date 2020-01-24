Greg Hansen: Arizona, Pac-12 late to the women's hoops party — but what a blast it is

Now, if it’s possible, it gets more difficult for Barnes. Pac-12 women’s basketball is so unforgiving, so difficult, that Arizona has to continue to get better to keep the customers satisfied. No one said it would be easy.

ASU coach Charli Turner Thorne, who was hired by the Sun Devils in 1996 and should be a first-ballot Hall of Famer when she retires — she is only 54 and has now coached 499 victories — has only been able to win (or share) Pac-10/12 championships in 2001 and 2016.

How deep is Pac-12 women’s hoops? The league received 25 NCAA Tournament berths over the last four seasons and seems sure to get six in March. Unless dynamic junior point guard Aari McDonald is injured, the Wildcats will be among the six in the NCAA Tournament -- Arizona last got a bid in 2005.

Beating the Devils probably enhanced the Wildcats’ chances to be a first- and second-round host.

The women’s NCAA Tournament still allows home teams to stage first-weekend games, a practice that was abolished in the men’s tournament in 1988. But to be a host you’ve got to be seeded 1-16 and going to be a motivator, especially with remaining games against top 10 opponents Oregon State, Oregon, Stanford and UCLA.