Before moving on to Missouri and Notre Dame, Dan Devine put Territorial Cup rivalry on the map

At the time, Arizona had lost 15 of the previous 17 Territorial Cup games. That’s a lot of never-forgetting for any team and its fans.

It’s my feeling that Dan Devine and not Frank Kush, for whom my respect is never-ending, is the man who made the Territorial Cup what it is today.

Kush is the largest and most successful presence in the history of college football in this state. But it was Devine who put ASU on the map, a place previously occupied only by “the school down there,” which remains the Sun Devils’ way of referring to the Wildcats.

When Devine arrived in Tempe, the Territorial Cup wasn’t even the Territorial Cup. The winning team was awarded the Governor’s Flag. Yuck.

After three brief years — before Devine accepted a raise from $8,700 to $15,000 to coach the Missouri Tigers — the UA-ASU football game was on its way to becoming an equal to college football’s most historic rivalries: the Old Oaken Bucket, the Red River Shootout, the Little Brown Jug.