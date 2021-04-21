Greg Hansen: 20 things you need to know about Arizona's history of head coaches

In 1964, Arizona senior track standout Dave Murray set a school record in the 440 yards. Four years later, the 26-year-old Murray was named the school’s head cross country coach — a position he held for the next 34 years. One coach. One school. One very long and successful career.

Murray is an exception. He and UA softball coach Mike Candrea, an eight-time NCAA champion who has been at his post since 1986, became masters of longevity in an industry that often defines "short term."

Let’s just say the numbers speak for themselves.

Tommy Lloyd is the 57th head coach at Arizona during the school’s modern era of sports, including those on staff when the Wildcats joined the Pac-10 in 1978, and those when women’s sports were absorbed by the Pac-10 in 1986.

Of those, 22 were fired or asked to resign, the modern term of which is "parted ways." That’s 39% who were judged to have failed, which is a sobering but realistic look at the instability of the coaching profession.

But that number is deceiving. If you subtract the 15 active head coaches at Arizona, it means that 22 of 41 modern era UA head coaches were essentially fired. That’s more than half.