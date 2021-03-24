Greg Hansen: Aari McDonald's five fabulous minutes cements her legacy in Wildcats lore

McDonald said she was simply following the orders of UA coach Adia Barnes during a late-game timeout, a moment of monumental stress during which Barnes said “We’re not losing.”

And so the Wildcats didn’t.

No, this wasn’t the ICCWPE. After five years of building and climbing to become relevant — after 15 lost seasons — the consequences of losing were too severe to imagine.

When Arizona beat BYU 52-46 it was broadcast on ESPNU. Maybe 300,000 people watched. The teams were coached by former NBA and WNBA players, a Pac-10 player of the year, Adia Barnes, and a WAC player of the year, BYU’s Jeff Judkins. Both make hundreds of thousands of dollars to coach their basketball teams.

At stake was a berth in the Sweet 16, which is a passport to relevance and respect, no matter how many times you make it, no matter if your history began 48 years ago in a ICCWPE playoff game nobody remembers.

Over those 48 years, Arizona has won games against nationally-ranked powers Stanford, Oregon, UCLA and USC, but none had as much significance as the UA’s victory over BYU on Thursday.