Greg Hansen: Add rare blowout to a UA-ASU hoops rivalry that has seen almost everything

Shook, but not all shook up.

The issue Arizona carries forward is that it doesn’t yet have the experience or killer instinct of Top 25 teams. It doesn’t have enough game-ready guards. Once up by 26, the Wildcats lost their edge. They got involved in petty bickering, lost some poise. It should be a strong teaching point for Miller.

Back-to-back losses to Arizona across the last five days effectively ended ASU’s season. The Sun Devils have lost six straight games and have been exposed. They have no inside game. No height. No hope. They are in such a deep hole that even if they are able to avoid COVID-19 shutdowns and play a full 20-game conference schedule, it’s over.

They are in last place.

“That’s where we’re at,’’ said Hurley. “We haven’t earned the right to come out like that.’’

It’s much less complicated for the Wildcats. There is no pot of post-season gold available, but for the first time this season, the UA has played with such nerve and energy, flashing periods of elite talent, that you find yourself thinking “hey, these guys could be good someday.’’

You could get carried away thinking about the 2022-23 season when it is possible that Arizona’s lineup could look this way: