Greg Hansen: Adia — and Arizona — earns straight A's for amazing basketball turnaround

After the Wildcats beat BYU in Thursday’s Round of 32, Barnes seemed to take exception to questions that suggested the UA had reached its limit because it’s not a sweet-shooting team. It’s a team that shot 26 percent in a loss to Stanford, and a combined 27 percent from 3-point distance in their five losses.

“Where we have disadvantages, we have advantages,” she said. “We’re a very good defensive team. We can find ways to win. It might be ugly but turn you over and press you and make you do what you don’t want to do.”

What those in her audience didn’t realize was that she was describing the way the Wildcats would beat Texas A&M. No one will say it was ugly.

Until Saturday, I thought the best NCAA Tournament performance in UA history was Derrick Williams 32-point brilliance in the 2011 Sweet 16 against No, 1 Duke. He swished 6 of 11 3-pointers that night. On Saturday, McDonald matched it, 6 of 12 from 3-point distance, scoring 31 points.

“When Aari came to Arizona, we put it on her back,” Barnes said after Saturday’s game. “I asked her to carry us and she has carried us the last three years.”