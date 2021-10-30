Greg Hansen: Adia Barnes chose Arizona over big-money Baylor, and the Wildcats are already richer for it

If you are a women’s college basketball coach who is being sought by Baylor, a school that would double your salary from about $650,000 to $1.2 million, you ask where to sign, right?

You say it’s not all about money? Baylor has gone 87-3 in the Big 12 the last five conference seasons. Arizona has gone 39-50 in the Pac-12 in the same period.

If you are Arizona coach Adia Barnes, you put your signature on the contract before Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades changes his mind, right?

But you pause because you have long been considered the best women’s basketball player in Arizona history. You pause because your quality of life in Tucson is off-the-charts exceptional. You can practically walk to McKale Center from your home near campus.

So why take the Baylor job, or any other job?

You’ve got a winning legacy in Tucson and it might double or triple in the next decade. You are already the most popular coach on campus, only 44, entering the prime of your career. Season ticket sales are about to double the school record.

That’s what Barnes had to be asking herself last April, three weeks after Arizona played in the Final Four championship game, one shot — a few lousy inches — from an NCAA championship.