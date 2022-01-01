Greg Hansen: Adia Barnes, Salvo Coppa are Tucson's top sports figures of 2021

Adia Barnes' travel log for 2021 could make an entertaining 2020s version of Chevy Chase’s old "Vacation" movies. It wasn’t so much "where did she go" as it was, "where didn’t she go?"

Barnes, her husband and assistant coach Salvo Coppa, 6-year-old son Matteo, 15-month-old daughter Capri and a nanny (or two) made business trips to the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, South Dakota, South Carolina, Las Vegas (twice), San Antonio (for 15 days), Washington, Oregon, Utah, Colorado (twice), Los Angeles and San Francisco.

"Our vacation was four days in August," Barnes said with a laugh. "Four days on Mission Beach near the Ocean Front Walk. It was so noisy we almost couldn’t get any sleep. It was like we needed a vacation after our vacation."

As business trips go, Barnes and Coppa made such good use of their time that they not only became Tucson’s No. 1 sports couple, you could say they were America’s No. 1 sports couple of 2021.

Together, the two coached Arizona to the championship game of the women’s Final Four. Together, they assembled the nation’s No. 8-ranked recruiting class for 2022. Together, they have coached Arizona to a 10-0 start to the 2021-22 season and the nation’s No. 4 ranking.