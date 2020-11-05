Greg Hansen: After a decade of spending, Arizona finds that staff reductions cut deep

And these additions merely kept Arizona in the mid- to bottom-level of Pac-12 spending. Keeping up with the Oregons, USCs and Stanfords requires more decimal points and commas than ever thought possible.

On Thursday, ESPN — which supplies close to 25% of annual revenue for a school like Arizona — announced it will eliminate 500 jobs. It, too, is restructuring its workforce much like Arizona and its Pac-12 partners.

It makes you ask this: Will Pac-12 sports ever return to pre-pandemic, flush-with-cash, money-is-no-object levels?

One of the first cost-saving measures adopted by the majority of Division I athletic departments was to end the practice of staying in luxury hotels the night before a home football game. That move will save many schools up to $90,000 annually.

But who knows where this will end and how many more jobs will be lost before it ends?

The capper to the Pac-12’s pandemic financial crisis arrived last week after an investigation by the Los Angeles Times revealed that UCLA — which doesn’t have any more money than Arizona or Cal or Colorado — spent $5.4 million in the 2018-19 school year for on-campus food for its football team.