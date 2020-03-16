Greg Hansen: After dealing with crisis after crisis in the past, Tucsonan Mike Lude looking for solutions on latest one

On Dec. 7, 1941, Lude was a sophomore biology major at Hillsdale College, eating a pancake supper at the Chi Omega sorority house when he was told about the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

Three months later he enlisted in the Marine Corps. His vivid stories about boot camp and Officer’s Candidate School are absorbing.

“The mood was edgy because we knew the job would be extremely dangerous,” he wrote in his 2004 book “Walking the Line.” Indeed, many of his boot-camp friends were killed at Iwo Jima.

After three years in the Marines, served mostly at Pearl Harbor, Lude returned to Hillsdale, completed his degree work, got married, and began coaching at his alma mater. A year later he became an assistant coach at the University of Maine, where he learned one of the most valuable lessons of his career.

The AD at Maine took out an insurance policy from Lloyd’s of London to protect the school in the event of a football calamity, anything from low attendance revenues to catastrophic injuries. When Lude became Washington’s AD 25 years later, he worked with Lloyd’s of London to protect the UW’s athletic department.

As we’ve learned during the coronavirus uneasiness, you never know, right?