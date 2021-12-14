Greg Hansen: After years of whiffing, Wildcats could finally deliver hits on signing day

Fisch reminds me of Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck, who doesn’t have the sideline presence of a Kyle Whittingham or a Nick Saban, but in the last two full seasons has coached the perennially average (or below) Golden Gophers to 11-2 and 8-4 records. In the last five years, Minnesota has ranked a composite No. 39 in Rivals.com recruiting rankings.

That’s 16 spots higher than Arizona. That’s the difference between bowl games and last place in the Pac-12 South.

If you research Arizona’s 43-year history in the Pac-12, it all adds up. The single best recruiting year of the four decades was the Class of 1980. It led to the school's most successful five-year record — 37-17-3 — across that period. The Wildcats were serious Rose Bowl contenders in 1985 and 1986; they were ranked No. 3 entering the 1983 season; and they beat No. 1 USC in 1981 and undefeated Notre Dame in 1982.

They twice knocked ASU out of the Rose Bowl.

You can trace all of those achievements to the Class of 1980, and to a significant extent, the Classes of 1981 and 1982. It’s almost headshaking to sit back now and realize that Arizona recruited better immediately after it moved up from the WAC to the Pac-10 that it has the last 20 years.