High school football in Arizona has become so acutely lopsided that the average score in last season’s state football playoffs — 45 upper-division games over a full month — was 45-17.
Something had to be done to change the uninspiring, all-Phoenix-all-the-time process.
"When you see the best teams in Phoenix, oh my God, the talent level is incredible," Salpointe Catholic coach Dennis Bene said.
The Class 6A champion, Chandler High School, outscored its playoff opponents 219-98. In 5A, champion Peoria Centennial won by a ridiculously easy 212-37 margin. In 4A, champion Scottsdale Saguaro won four blowouts, 221-28.
The competitive imbalance between Phoenix superpowers and the rest of the state is so pronounced that unbeaten Salpointe Catholic, one of the most talented Tucson teams of the last 50 years, lost the 4A state title game 42-16 to Saguaro.
"Something had to change," said Cienega coach Pat Nugent. "Some of those Phoenix teams are so superior that it isn’t right."
Cienega, which has gone 30-5 the last three seasons, was twice eliminated in playoff waxings by Centennial, 55-8 and 56-21.
There’s much more. A Tucson football team has not won the big-schools state championship since 1979. That can’t be a good system.
Finally, after years of irregular football competition, the state’s governing body for high school sports has created a Super Playoff. It will surely be known as the "Open 8" — an eight-team playoff bracket culled from 6A, 5A and 4A conferences to be chosen in much the same way as the College Football Playoff.
Hallelujah.
"I think it’s the right way to go," Nugent said. "It’s hard watching Saguaro hold up six fingers (for six state championships in a row) but I get it. I like competitiveness better."
Cienega and Salpointe are Tucson’s ranking football powers. They have superior facilities, support of their administrations and participation numbers that struggling TUSD football teams haven’t seen since the 1980s.
They do not apologize for being the best Tucson has to offer.
Neither Nugent nor Bene are cowed by the possibility of being one of the Open 8. Indeed, if the same power-points/computer formula of 2018 had been used to select an initial eight-team super playoffs, Salpointe would’ve been the No. 5 seed.
"This may not be attainable for everybody," said Bene, who coached Salpointe to the 2013 Class 4A state championship and is 36-5 the last three seasons. "But it also gives the (non Open 8) schools a better chance to compete for titles. I like that and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with having one undisputed state champion."
The AIA insists it will refer to champions of the 1A through 6A playoffs as "conference champions," and use the term "state champion" only for the Open 8 winner. But that’s never going to happen.
Just as Palo Verde won the Class 4A-II title in 2005, and just as Pusch Ridge Christian won the 2015 Division IV title, the six 2019 "conference champions" will forever consider themselves state champs.
That’s what matters most, not the inscription on an AIA trophy.
"With what’s going on in Phoenix, with open enrollment and all of the transfers, Tucson teams weren’t likely to win a state championship," said Nugent, whose powerful 2007 Canyon del Oro team lost to — you guessed — undefeated Saguaro in the state championship game. "This change in playoff formats finally gives those so-called lesser schools a chance to be champions."
This isn’t a singular problem in Arizona high school sports. Class 4A mega basketball power Phoenix Shadow Mountain, coached by former UA star Mike Bibby, isn’t any different than the Saguaro, Centennial and Chandler football programs. Bibby’s teams draw elite prospects from out of state, and typically toy with in-state competition. It should be in Class 7A, if Arizona had one.
But basketball doesn’t have the overwhelming competitive balance problem of football.
Bene’s Salpointe teams of 2016, 2017 and 2018 — which went a combined 36-5 — all were eliminated by Saguaro. No game was closer than 21 points. It was maddening that such excellence wasn’t rewarded with a championship.
But the Salpointe coach has a different approach than most coaches.
"I’m not going to worry about, ‘Hey, we’re missing out on the (4A championship),’" he said. "I don’t think anyone should hang their head if they come up short in the Open 8."
High school football in Tucson is at a crisis point. Seven of the 24 schools had coaching vacancies after the 2018 season. Cienega, Marana, Ironwood Ridge and Mountain View, which is expected to announce that former Ironwood Ridge coach Matt Johnson will be its new coach, benefit from suburban growth.
Most of the TUSD schools and even 2016 Class 4A state title game runner-up Catalina Foothills struggle to suit up even 30 players per game. There are some exceptions, notably Sahuaro and Sabino, but it isn’t realistic to think a TUSD school will be in the Open 8 conversation in the near future.
"The rich continue to get richer, and trust me, in a football sense, I’m one of the rich guys," Nugent said. "But it’s time that not everybody has to deal with the Big Dogs."
Check out Tucson's best high school football players here:
First-Team Offense
Quarterback
- Trenton Bourguet, Marana
Running backs
- Kaleb Bryant, Sierra Vista Buena
- Nathan Grijalva, Ironwood Ridge
- Xoeius Ratliffe, Marana
Receivers/Tight ends
- Diego Rivas, Cienega
- Terrell Hayward, Cienega
- Mandrell Garrick, Sierra Vista Buena
- Andrew Cook, Ironwood Ridge
- Isaiah Roebuck, Marana
Offensive Utility/Flex Player
- Octavio Audry-Cobos, Ironwood Ridge
Offensive line
- Jordan Morgan, Marana
- Chris Bell, Ironwood Ridge
- Tyrae McKinney, Cienega
- Brandon Rojas, Nogales
- Joel Mendivil, Nogales
First-Team Defense
Defensive backs
- Thomas Webb Jr., Cienega
- Isias Hernandez, Sunnyside
- Rian Palma, Ironwood Ridge
- Jacob Murphy, Sierra Vista Buena
Defensive line
- Copper Welander, Ironwood Ridge
- Colin Murphy, Ironwood Ridge
- Jesse Avina, Sierra Vista Buena
- Hunter Schlagel, Cienega
- Connor Morrison, Ironwood Ridge
Linebackers
- C.J. Mustain, Ironwood Ridge
- Timothy Jones, Sierra Vista Buena
- Zach Mattas, Cienega
- T.J. Cephers, Marana
First-Team Special Teams
Placekicker
- Ezra Figueroa, Cienega
Kickoff Return
- Kaleb Bryant, Sierra Vista Buena
Long Snapper
- Nathan Drow, Sunnyside
Punter
- Parker Tebo, Sierra Vista Buena
Punt return
- Terrell Hayward, Cienega
Second-Team Defense
Defensive backs
- Genaro Parra, Nogales
- Diego Rubi, Cienega
- Eli Pallanes, Ironwood Ridge
- Coben Bourguet, Marana
Defensive line
- Elijah Wyatt, Sunnyside
- Jesus Ochoa, Nogales
- Hernan Ortiz, Nogales
- Gerson Galeano, Nogales
- Tanner Wengert, Marana
- Manaia Fruean, Sierra Vista Buena
Linebackers
- Jacob Acosta, Cienega
- Willie Rose, Sunnyside
- Jesus Torres, Nogales
- Hilario Ortiz, Nogales
Second-Team Offense
Quarterback
- Jovoni Borbon, Sierra Vista Buena
Running backs
- Timothy Jones, Sierra Vista Buena
- Dustin Archuleta, Sunnyside
- Willie Rose, Sunnyside
Receivers/Tight ends
- Sebastian Olmos, Sunnyside
- Tariq Jordan, Marana
- Coben Bourguet, Marana
- Diego Miranda, Marana
- Jesse Avina, Sierra Vista Buena
Offensive line
- Mitch Gardner, Sierra Vista Buena
- Dev'yon Johnson, Sierra Vista Buena
- Manaia Fruean, Sierra Vista Buena
- Adrian Monreal, Sunnyside
- Tanner Wengert, Marana
Second-Team Special Teams
Placekicker
- Cody Pitzlin, Sierra Vista Buena
Kickoff Return
- Xoeius Ratliffe, Marana
Long Snapper
- Joel Mendivil, Nogales
Punter
- David Bertelsen, Marana
Punt return
- Kaleb Bryant, Sierra Vista Buena
Coach of the Year: Matt Johnson, Ironwood Ridge
Offensive Player of the Year: Kaleb Bryant, Sierra Vista Buena
2018 stats
Rushing: 150 carries, 1,079 yards, 13 touchdowns
Receiving: 33 catches, 310 yards, 2 touchdowns
Defensive Player of the Year: T.J. Cephers, Marana
2018 stats:
92 tackles, 4 TFL
Highlights:
Player of the Year: Terrell Hayward, Cienega
2018 stats
Rushing: 78 carries, 636 yards, 5 touchdowns
Receiving: 38 receptions, 763 yards, 10 touchdowns
Returning: 457 yards, 2 touchdowns
Defense: 32 tackles, 5 TFL, 3 interceptions
Highlights:
First-Team Offense
Quarterback
- Alex Verdugo, Empire
Running backs
- Rashaad Henderson, Flowing Wells
- Jacob Ramirez, Desert View
- Wyatt Jeffries, Empire
Receivers/Tight ends
- Michael Ogas, Flowing Wells
- Donovan Johnson, Mountain View
- Calib McRae, Mountain View
- Jalen Smith, Empire
- Japhon Harrison, Rincon/University
Offensive Utility/Flex Player
- Varney Larson, Mountain View
Offensive line
- Wesley Kavathas, Flowing Wells
- Daniel Robledo, Cholla
- Misael Serrano, Mountain View
- Steven Sigala, Mountain View
- Kody McPherson, Empire
First-Team Defense
Defensive backs
- Isaiah Russell-Williams, Flowing Wells
- Enrique Gonzalez, Desert View
- Trey Hernandez, Empire
- Isaiah Sparkman, Mountain View
Defensive line
- Mical Lewis, Cholla
- Jacob Lange, Walden Grove
- Julio Torres, Mountain View
- Tristan Oatman, Flowing Wells
Defensive Utility/Flex Player
- Kai Walsh, Mountain View
Linebackers
- Isaiah Sierra, Empire
- Aaron Reynoza, Desert View
- Brandon Mendoza, Flowing Wells
- Calib McRae, Mountain View
First-Team Special Teams
Placekicker
- Andre Castro, Flowing Wells
Kickoff Return
- Isaiah Russel-Williams, Flowing Wells
Long Snapper
- Andrew Garcia, Cholla
Punter
- Saef Akram, Rincon/University
Punt return
- Moses White, Cholla
Second-Team Offense
Quarterback
- Zachary Jurado, Flowing Wells
Running backs
- Aaron Logsdon, Mountain View
- Shaun Buttigieg, Mountain View
- Blake Bishop, Flowing Wells
Receivers/Tight ends
- Moses Nelson, Cholla
- Thomas Torres, Desert View
- Roman Robles, Desert View
- Habib Abdoulave, Desert View
Offensive Utility/Flex Player
- Fabian Ruiz, Rincon/University
Offensive line
- Dominic Evans, Flowing Wells
- Justin Friskey, Desert View
- Derek Gonzalez, Flowing Wells
- Teddy Walton, Mountain View
- Cooper Harris, Rincon/University
Second-Team Defense
Defensive backs
- Matthew Velador, Cholla
- Darren Stroman, Mountain View
- Isaac Pimienta, Rincon/University
- Sebastian Montano, Desert View
Defensive line
- Hunter Negaard, Desert View
- Ervyn Rivas, Desert View
- Luke Walker, Empire
- Jonathan Coleman, Mountain View
Defensive Utility/Flex Player
- Diego Gonzalez, Flowing Wells
Linebackers
- Memo Ramirez, Empire
- Aaron Logsdon, Mountain View
- Jaxon Sabourin, Rincon/University
- Matthew Velador, Cholla
Second-Team Special Teams
Placekicker
- Nghishawn Nguyen, Mountain View
Kickoff Return
- Ayatullah Salat, Desert View
Long Snapper
- Diego Gonzales, Flowing Wells
Punter
- Hayden Parson, Mountain View
Punt return
- Varney Larson, Mountain View
Coach of the Year: Mark Brunenkant, Flowing Wells
Defensive Player of the Year: Calib McRae, Mountain View
2018 stats: 74 tackles, 9 TFL, 2 sacks
Offensive Player of the Year: Rashaad Henderson, Flowing Wells
2018 stats: 1,366 yards (7.8 per carry), 23 touchdowns
Player of the Year: Calib McRae, Mountain View
2018 stats
Defense: 74 tackles, 9 TFL, 2 sacks
Offense: 26 catches, 544 yards, 3 touchdowns
First-Team Offense
Quarterback
- Alex Lopez, Walden Grove
Running backs
- Ethan Ross, Amphitheater
- Omar Ibañez, Pueblo
- Christian Estrella, Douglas
Receivers/Tight ends
- Jordan Lopez, Walden Grove
- Demier Nelson, Palo Verde
- Robert Jackson, Pueblo
- Blaze Haynes, Amphitheater
- Ernie Bernal, Douglas
Offensive Utility/Flex Player
- J.Q. Hale, Palo Verde
Offensive line
- Flavio Gonzalez, Pueblo
- Sergio Zazueta, Pueblo
- Andres Moreno, Douglas
- Grant Annett, Walden Grove
- Seamus Button, Walden Grove
First-Team Defense
Defensive backs
- Alex Moreno, Douglas
- Ruben Rivera IV, Pueblo
- Robert Jackson, Pueblo
Defensive line
- Brandon Terrell, Walden Grove
- Juan Ramirez, Walden Grove
- Flavio Gonzalez, Pueblo
- Julian Campos, Amphitheater
Defensive Utility/Flex Player
- Ethan Ross, Amphitheater
Linebackers
- Rick Avelar, Walden Grove
- Bradley Capen, Walden Grove
- Julio Carino, Pueblo
- Kevin Chavez, Douglas
First-Team Special Teams
Placekicker
- Kiki Escalante, Douglas
Kickoff Return
- Jordan Lopez, Walden Grove
Long Snapper
- Armando Montano, Palo Verde
Punter
- Nathan Alvarenga, Walden Grove
Punt return
- Robert Jackson, Pueblo
Second-Team Defense
Defensive backs
- Jonny Jeffery, Walden Grove
- Perrison Williams, Amphitheater
- Kevin Silva, Amphitheater
Defensive line
- Orlando Burruel, Amphitheater
- Kevin A. Lopez-Barriguete, Pueblo
- David Grajeda, Douglas
- Bryant Sosa, Rio Rico
- Juan Rabago, Pueblo
- Carmine Leon, Walden Grove
Defensive Utility/Flex Player
- Elian Villasenor, Douglas
Linebackers
- Omar Ibanez, Pueblo
- Mason Young, Walden Grove
- Blaze Haynes, Amphitheater
- Kenneth S. Lilley, Rio Rico
Second-Team Offense
Quarterback
- Marcelino Vega, Pueblo
Running backs
- Bradley Capen, Walden Grove
- Manny Mejia, Douglas
- Joshua Garcia, Pueblo
Receivers/Tight ends
- Ruben Rivera IV, Pueblo
- John Ballasteros, Douglas
- Hector Najar, Walden Grove
- Sergio Romero, Rio Rico
- Jayson Allison, Walden Grove
Offensive Utility/Flex Player
- Fernando Medina, Pueblo
Offensive line
- Adam Alvarenga, Walden Grove
- Orlando Burruel, Amphitheater
- Armando Montano, Palo Verde
- Mario Estrada, Douglas
- Jose Rivera, Rio Rico
Second-Team Special Teams
Placekicker
- Nathan Alvarenga, Walden Grove
Kickoff Return
- Elian Villasenor, Douglas
Long Snapper
- Ismael Gallardo, Walden Grove
Punter
- Angel Taylor, Amphitheater
Punt return
- Bradley Capen, Walden Grove
Coach of the Year: Corey Noble, Walden Grove
WG RED 🐺🏈 punched their playoff tickets with a win over Amphi HS as well as winning 4A Gila Region Championship for the first time in schools history! And this is how players celebrated #Wolfpack #waldengrovefootball2018 #waldengrovefootballdynasty #4AGilaRegion pic.twitter.com/fkC7fKH72u— Walden Grove High School Football (@FB_RedWolves) October 20, 2018
Offensive Player of the Year: Alex Lopez, Walden Grove
2018 stats:
Passing: 157 of 269 (58.4%), 2,655 yards, 29 touchdowns, 11 interceptions
Rushing: 624 yards, 6 touchdowns
Defensive Player of the Year: Rick Avelar III, Walden Grove
2018 stats: 135 tackles, 36.5 TFL
Player of the Year: Jordan Lopez, Walden Grove
2018 stats: 54 catches, 1,230 yards, 12 touchdowns