Greg Hansen: 'Amazing friend' Bob Herrington never stopped lending a helping hand

When Canales left Tucson, the relationship grew. Herrington drove to El Paso to watch Canales’ new team, South Florida, play in the 2007 Sun Bowl. When Canales became the interim head coach at North Texas, Herrington flew to Dallas and sat next to Canales on their 2010 bus trip to play Louisiana-Monroe.

When Canales was the offensive coordinator at Utah State, Herrington flew to Salt Lake City, rented a car and spent the week at USU, walking the sidelines with Canales at Romney Stadium.

“He was an amazing friend,” said Canales, now the offensive coordinator at UTEP, who drove to Tucson to see Herrington last month. “He was one of a kind.”

A few years ago, after UA assistant basketball coach Book Richardson was fired, Herrington reached out to Book. Their relationship clicked.

Herrington would often drive to Richardson’s home, pick him up, and take him with him while he painted a house. Or just sit in the car and talk, whatever Richardson needed to help get through the day.

They became such good friends that Richardson calls him “dad.”

“I wanted Book to know that he is a good man, and that I will stand behind him no matter what,” Herrington told me.