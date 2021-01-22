Greg Hansen: Another tense game in Tempe ends with Wildcats as last-second winners, ASU steamed

None that I can think of.

Martin, the Pac-12’s most feared offensive player, had logged 3,121 minutes in 146 college games when he began killing the clock, waiting to make his move. He knew what to do. He knew how to do it. If Martin could’ve asked for one gift for Christmas, or for anything, it would’ve been to have the ball in his hands against the hated Wildcats, game tied, clock ticking toward 0:00.

But Martin was so eager to stick a dagger in the Wildcats just like he had a year ago, scoring 24 points in a 66-65 win — and just like he had a year earlier, scoring 31 points in an overtime win in Tempe — that he couldn’t wait.

With 11 seconds to go, he began his move to the basket. It was too soon.

"I wanted him to wait a touch more," Hurley said after the game.

With 9 seconds to go, Martin reached the basket. The only man in his way was Arizona freshman power forward Azoulas Tubelis. Neither man flinched.

As their bodies brushed into one another, Martin’s shot missed badly. It’s a 50-50 call. Photographs of the play suggest that it was probably 60-40 that Martin was fouled.

Hurley was waiting for a whistle that never came.