Greg Hansen: Apathy toward UA program makes loss to NAU hurt less than it should

It’s clear there is a road back to success in college football. Even Duke and Kansas and Oregon State have recovered from 14-game losing streaks (or worse) to win again. The unknown is if it will take Arizona three years of 13.

There is no profit in making this worse than it is. Arizona’s football program began to erode in 2015 when Rich Rodriguez’s staffing and recruiting efforts bordered on ineptitude. It was made worse in 2018 when UA athletic director Dave Heeke hired Kevin Sumlin, who served three damaging and detached seasons at Arizona, performing as the equivalent of an elementary school substitute teacher.

Class dismissed.

In the winning locker room Saturday night, NAU coach Chris Ball beamed, as you would expect. “This is something that really puts us on the map,’’ he said. “We’re going to get a lot of recognition for it.’’

If anyone knows the place on the football map that Jedd Fisch occupies, it is Chris Ball.

From 2008-11, Ball was the assistant head coach and defensive coordinator at Washington State, which suffered through the worst four-year period in of the Pac-12’s last 30 years. The Cougars lost 16 consecutive Pac-10/12 games. They went 9-40 overall. Everyone on the WSU staff was fired.