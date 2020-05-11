Greg Hansen: Arizona AD Dave Heeke standing taller than ever as unprecedented 'inferno' rages on

“Sometimes it feels like an inferno,” Heeke says.

It is conceivable that the UA’s roughly $90 million athletic revenue of 2019 could be closer to $30 million or less in the coming fiscal year.

It isn’t a stretch to think that the UA athletic department staff of about 260 could be reduced by unimaginably smaller numbers in 2021.

If there is no Pac-12 football in the fall, Heeke says it will “financially decimate the conference.

If it gets to that, you have to question the size of our staff and what we do with all those folks. We’ve basically cleaned out our war chest.”

Every morning about 8:30, Heeke and the other Pac-12 athletic directors are linked for about 90 minutes in a Zoom conference to discuss every conceivable problem and potential strategic solutions related to the coronavirus pandemic. Health and finance have replaced talk of wins and losses.

Heeke, chairman of the league’s ADs, has been upfront and at the lead of the pack, the first to be transparent about the financial chaos his/her school is experiencing. He was among the first in the country — and one of the few — to announce that the entire athletic department will face salary reductions.