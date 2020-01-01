Greg Hansen: Arizona Bowl founder promises to keep local flavor, feel as game changes

After Tuesday’s Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl, Wyoming running back Xazavian Valladay described his team’s 38-17 victory as “stepping up on a big stage like this.”

Even the losing coach, Georgia State’s Shawn Elliott, said he would “never forget it,” when asked about his team’s gutty performance in Tucson.

“We played on national TV,” he said. “People were watching us today.”

In five years of existence, the Arizona Bowl has (a) moved coaches to tears, (b) been the site of a field-storming celebration and (c) generally out-kicked its coverage.

It has yet to put a Top 25 team on the field, and yet the Arizona Bowl has sold more than 150,000 tickets for games involving teams from the Mountain West and Sun Belt conferences.

It works. It almost defies modern sports marketing where “bigger” sells and “little” fades away.

Ordinarily, this might be a good time for the game’s founder, Tucson attorney Ali Farhang, to step away and let someone else do the heavy lifting required to sustain the Arizona Bowl. Nova has until April 1 to decide whether it will return as title sponsor.