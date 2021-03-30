Greg Hansen: Arizona coach Adia Barnes is all-in — and for all the right reasons, too

Nothing against McCarthy, Holthaus and Smesko — all would’ve been viewed as winning replacements for the fired Niya Butts — but once you meet Adia Barnes, you would have to be in a near-coma not to be charmed by her positive nature, her foreign and domestic professional basketball background and desire to succeed. And, also, the willingness to dig in and restore the long-failing UA women’s basketball program.

The fact that she was the leading scorer in UA women’s basketball history surely helped push Byrne’s decision to bring her back home. Put it this way: if he hadn’t hired Barnes, she would probably be the head coach at Washington, replacing Mike Neighbors, who left a year later to be the head coach at Arkansas. Aari McDonald would’ve never left Washington.

There would’ve been no Final Four for the Wildcats.

After Arizona beat Indiana on Monday, Barnes used the Final Four platform to deliver this message: She didn’t become the UA’s coach just because it was a homey little story about an All-American ballplayer returning to her alma mater.

She is all-in for many reasons, not just W’s and L’s.