Greg Hansen: Arizona coaching legend Jim Young, an unlikely Brooklyn Dodgers fan, was a witness to baseball history

“I think two things made me a Dodger fan by the summer of 1947. One was the fact that almost every war movie of the period had someone from Brooklyn, who was always talking about the Dodgers.

“The second thing was the arrival of Jackie Robinson in the big leagues. He caught my attention early in 1947 and soon became my baseball hero. I am not sure how much his being the first black player in the major leagues had to do with it, probably something. I do know that he was the most exciting base runner ever in my mind.”

How did one acquire tickets to an event of such magnitude?

Young’s father periodically visited the Borden Cheese Company’s New York City headquarters. When his son asked if he could get tickets to the World Series, it seemed like an outrageous dream.

“A few days later my dad came home after work and said that we had tickets for the World Series.” Young wrote. “ I don’t think I was ever more excited than at that moment. That night at the Boy Scout meeting I bet every scout a dollar that Brooklyn would win the game.