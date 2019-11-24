It was 52 degrees at halftime Saturday night and Utah coach Kyle Whittingham had not made any adjustments. He wore a muscle-accentuating short-sleeve black shirt fitting his team’s tough-guy identity.
It seemed to be Whittingham’s way of saying "bring it."
Arizona could not.
The Utes’ vanilla game plan was to hand the ball to tailback Zack Moss and let him run between the tackles. It was football from the 1960s. Moss would gain eight yards, then six, then seven, then five, then eight again. Arizona could do nothing but backpedal.
Whittigham knew it. Moss knew it. The few remaining UA fans scattered around Arizona Stadium knew it.
For Utah it was Moss, Moss, Moss.
For Arizona it was "no mas."
The Utes won 35-7 and when the game ended at 11:18 p.m., Whittingham wore neither a smile nor a jacket. The coach and his football team were all business. They left the shivering to the Arizona football constituency, which knows all too well what it feels like to be left out in the cold.
When Utah took a 21-0 lead, Moss had gained 198 yards. That would be more than Arizona gained the entire game (196).
This wasn’t unexpected. Utah mossed Arizona State 21-3; UCLA 49-3; and Cal 35-0.
What was unexpected was the way Arizona retreated on Senior Night, almost lifeless. Hello? Anyone home? Anyone care?
A lot of that might’ve been triggered by UA coach Kevin Sumlin’s decision to start freshman Grant Gunnell at quarterback rather than senior Khalil Tate. It was a bad look, disrespectful, as if to blow off Tate after a career of service, some of it so exceptional that it will never be forgotten in Tucson.
Gunnell has the next three years to be Arizona’s quarterback of record, and Saturday night should’ve been dedicated to Tate. I mean, what was there to gain starting Gunnell? Arizona wouldn’t beat Utah if the teams played 10 more times. It wouldn’t come close.
It has been under Sumlin’s system that Tate morphed into a dink-and-dump-off QB, squeezed into a system rather than using his athletic skills and improvisation to make something out of nothing.
Called upon in relief Saturday, hopelessly behind, Tate rushed once for four yards. It was sad.
As it turns out, Sumlin and his coaching staff got basically nothing of Tate’s senior season except victories over a few fellow bottom-feeders. The program gave up on Tate, and there’s a lot of that going around at Arizona Stadium.
A few weeks ago, Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke emailed a lengthy survey to UA season ticket holders asking them, among other things, why they don’t attend more football games. Only 35,911 attended Saturday.
Heeke listed 23 possible reasons why fans have dropped away. He wanted to know if this year’s worst average attendance (39,538) since 1975 is because:
• The deteriorating condition of Arizona Stadium;
• The cost of tickets;
• Start times;
• Lack of game-day atmosphere;
• Length of games;
• Preference to watch on TV;
• Team performance.
Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes.
The only variable Heeke didn’t include was the team’s lack of engagement with the community. That starts with Sumlin, whose two seasons at Arizona have at times appeared as if he’s a guest coach.
He’s been as vanilla as Utah’s offense was Saturday night.
Sumlin’s contract stipulates that the school would have to pay him $10 million if he is fired this season, and while that might not be too much for a school like Oregon or USC, it seems like such an unworkable figure that Heeke’s survey probably isn’t going to have much meaning.
Instead, it has allowed Sumlin to fire three assistant coaches over the last few weeks — assistant coaches he hired two years ago. It's the surest sign of dysfunction within the program.
As such, the future of football at Arizona is as grim as at any time since the mid 1950s.
Others from the middle class of Power 5 conference football are hanging tough. Iowa State is 7-4. Wake Forest 7-3. Even Indiana and Illinois — the equivalent of Arizona in the Big Ten — are 7-4 and 6-5, respectively.
But Arizona? It hasn’t hit bottom yet. That will come when it plays at Arizona State in Saturday’s Territorial Cup game.
An hour before Saturday’s game, former Arizona starting defensive lineman Reggie Gaddis stood next to the Button Salmon monument outside the Lowell-Stevens Football Facility. Gaddis was a four-star recruit from Los Angeles in 1985, part of what was one of the top recruiting classes in the UA’s Pac-10 years, one that featured the Singleton twins, Derek Hill, Stan Matale, Danny Lockett, Galen Allen, Ruben Rodriguez, David Eldridge and a lot of guys who helped Arizona continue The Streak over ASU, go 9-3-1 in 1986 and help Dick Tomey’s first winning seasons of 1988 and 1989.
Gaddis wore his old navy blue UA jersey and said he doesn’t regret a moment of his UA career.
"I’m still here," he said. "I’m still behind them, I’m not quitting."
Sadly, he’s one of the few who isn’t.