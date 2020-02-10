Greg Hansen: Arizona had no answer for UCLA's relentless pressure in worst-ever shooting night at McKale Center

Here’s a question for even the most knowledgeable Arizona basketball fan: Could you have named more than one or two Bruins before Saturday’s game?

This was a team that lost 84-66 two days earlier at Arizona State, a night the Sun Devils swished 14 of 24 3-point shots.

“For us, it was the law of averages,’’ Cronin said, smiling. “The team we played the other night couldn’t miss.’’

If there is one person in the college basketball universe that saw this coming it was Sean Miller.

His team did not make a field goal in the final eight minutes of Thursday’s near-collapse against USC, and he did not dismiss it as a young team coasting to a finish.

In his post-USC game press conference, he warned the audience about UCLA. Nobody paid much attention. This wasn’t Don MacLean or Kevin Love or Reggie Miller wearing Bruin colors.

This was a team that lost to Hofstra and Cal-State Fullerton this season.

If Cronin’s in-your-face defense is to be the identity of UCLA basketball for the next five or 10 years — especially when he has time to field a lineup that isn’t stocked with Steve Alford leftovers — consider yourself warned. Consider the rest of the league worried.