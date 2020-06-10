Greg Hansen: Arizona legend Ricky Hunley knows reality of racism

But what stayed with me was how much life in Petersburg, Virginia, was different from the life I had known growing up in Utah and living in Arizona.

There was not a single black person in my high school. I did not meet or talk to a black person until I entered college in 1970. It was as if the Hunleys and the Hansens grew up in different worlds.

As Scarlette made lunch for us that day, Ricky’s siblings told me stories about their beloved grandmother, Annie Mae Goode, and how she had worked for a white family in Colonial Heights.

“My mom hated it when she had to pick grandma up after work,” Ricky remembers. “They would only let her go through the back door. It was all ‘yes, sir, and yes, ma’am.’ I didn’t like it any more than my mother did.”

That was 50 years ago. No wonder Ricky Hunley says he’s tired of racism. No wonder Scarlette’s granddaughter, Alexis, is moved to attend Black Lives Matter protests.

One of the biggest regrets I have over all the years in this business is that Scarlette Hunley was unhappy with the piece I wrote about her son after the day at her house in 1983.