Greg Hansen: Arizona must gain ground on Oregon and Utah in a sport with no Cinderellas

Of all people, Houston Cougars basketball coach Kevin Sampson put the difficulty of FBS football in perspective while speaking to The Sporting News last week.

“Basketball is in a different building. Basketball is more for everybody,” Sampson said. “Football is built for the top teams, whereas basketball is built for everybody. That’s why we don’t have a I-A or I-AA, or FBS or FCS in basketball. We’ve got one NCAA Tournament, and we’ve got 68 spots, and everybody’s got a chance.

“You’ve got a chance to get in the NCAA Tournament and build a legacy for your program. That’s not the way it is in college football.”

There are no Butlers, no Cleveland States and no Gonzagas in college football.

Sampson coached Houston to the Final Four in April. That would be like Iowa State or Indiana getting in the college football playoffs this year. It just isn’t going to happen.

What is most likely to happen is that a mega-power will hire 41-year-old Iowa State coach Matt Campbell before the Cyclones revert to historic form. Iowa State last had three consecutive winning seasons from 1976-78.