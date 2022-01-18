Greg Hansen: Arizona-Oregon women's basketball rivalry is officially on. Get your tickets now.

"We are going to get homered in different places and that was clearly going on today," Barnes said.

Kliavkoff got it right. No harm, no fine. But there's more to the story.

Against Arizona, Ducks coach Kelly Graves has exhibited an Eddie Haskell-type personality — soft and smiling during interview sessions and something less than smiling in times of stress. On Monday, he said that an alleged exchange of unpleasantries between he and Barnes was "blown out of proportion."

Or not.

Over the last few days, Graves has become something of a villainous figure to those who follow Arizona women’s basketball. Can you imagine the juice that will flow when the Ducks play at McKale Center on Feb. 4? It probably won’t be any less than what greeted the most loathed/feared coaches to step inside McKale, from UCLA’s Walt Hazzard to Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski.

Get your tickets now.

Graves blew his cool at McKale Center last January when the Ducks lost 57-41. He got a technical foul after stomping and shouting to excess. He again blew his stack in the rematch in Eugene, drawing another "T" in Arizona’s 79-59 victory, the most lopsided defeat of his Oregon days.