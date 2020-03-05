Greg Hansen: Arizona's Adia Barnes shows there's no need to be COY to be successful

• Lute Olson (seven COY awards) is not the career leader at Arizona. That honor is shared by softball’s Mike Candrea and swimming’s Frank Busch, each with 11 Pac-12 COY awards. Olson did not get the 2001 COY award even though he led Arizona to the Final Four and overcame the death of his wife, Bobbi, at mid-season. UCLA’s Steve Lavin, whose Bruins finished third, 14-4 in league play, got it.

• UA volleyball coach Dave Rubio has been Pac-12 COY once, in 2000, but his best team was the 2001 Final Four squad, winning the league for the only time, 16-2. He was the national coach of the year in '01, but not his own conference's COY.

• Arizona’s deep history as a distance-runners school is reflected by nine COY awards shared by Dave Murray (seven) and James Li (two). Murray was COY in 1983, 1984, 1986, 1987, 1991, 1994 and 1999, which is a step ahead of Olson’s seven over 18 seasons, 1986-2003.

• Winning Pac-12 COY awards has become more and more difficult at Arizona. The school won 15 in the 1980s, 21 in both the 1990s and 2000s and just 12 in the 2010s. How does Sean Miller’s three COY awards compare to others at Arizona? Jim Gault, the UA’s gymnastics coach, was COY five times: 1989, 1990, 1993, 1994 and 1996.