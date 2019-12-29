Greg Hansen: Arizona's dominant 2012 run to CWS title makes it Tucson's team of the decade

Coach David Cosgrove’s club lost its season opener in overtime to Arizona Western and then went 26-1, beating No. 3 Monroe College of New York 1-0 in the semifinals, and scoring in double-overtime against No. 1 Barton Community College of Kansas to win the title game 2-1.

4. Arizona women’s golf, 2018: Coach Laura Ianello’s Wildcats spent most of the regular season ranked in the Top 10, but the Pac-12 was so good that at the NCAA Championships in Arkansas, conference rivals No. 1 UCLA, No. 3, USC and No. 5 Stanford got most of the attention.

But sixth-seeded Arizona won it all with two of the most dramatic golf shots in school history.

First, to reach the final match-play group of eight, junior All-American Bianca Pagdanganan had to eagle the 18th hole just to put Arizona into a playoff for the final match play spot. Arizona won in overtime. She made a 30-foot putt for the eagle.

The Wildcats then knocked off No. 1 UCLA in the quarterfinals, No. 5 Stanford in the semifinals and No. 2 Alabama in the finals, when junior Haley Moore sunk an 8-foot putt, an all-or-nothing shot for the ages.

Sophomore Sandra Nordaas, freshman Yu-Sang Hou and junior Gigi Stoll all won clutch matches to lead the Wildcats to their third NCAA championship in women’s golf.