Greg Hansen: Arizona's electric Aari McDonald is the Star's No. 1 sports figure of 2019

“She plays so hard,” says Barnes. “She just won’t quit. It is contagious.”

McDonald is the female equivalent of baseball’s Pete Rose. Charlie Hustle on the dribble.

Most Tucsonans are aware of how McDonald’s presence has transformed Arizona’s women’s basketball program from one that finished 6-24 during her redshirt season, 2017-18, to one that has climbed to No. 18 nationally.

Wherever she has played, winning follows.

In her splintered high school career — McDonald averaged 25 points as a Bullard High School freshman in hometown Fresno before transferring to a more basketball-centric private school in Stockton and sitting out her sophomore season to gain eligibility — McDonald’s teams went a combined 71-19. She scored 2,205 points.

She has now gone 64-19 in college, scoring 1,382 points.

Getting to this level has required two transfers, two years of sitting out, and a lot of tears.

“When my mom (Andrea) drove me to Stockton, dropped me off to begin my sophomore year, she was bawling,” McDonald remembers. “I was sobbing, too. But it turned out for the best.”