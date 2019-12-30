Greg Hansen: Arizona women's golf coach Laura Ianello produced powerful team after powerful team during dominant decade

As always, it’s crowded at the top. Here are my choices, one through 10:

1. Laura Ianello, Arizona women’s golf: In April of 2010, Ianello was in her third season as the UA’s assistant women’s golf coach. That’s when Greg Byrne took office as Arizona’s athletic director and found that head women’s golf coach Shelly Haywood had essentially stepped away from her duties. Ianello, who had just turned 30, took over.

Two months later, Pac-10 coaches selected Ianello as the league’s Coach of the Year. The Wildcats won the brutally difficult Pac-10 championship and finished No. 5 in the NCAA. It was a preview of the decade to come.

Arizona won the 2018 NCAA championship; a year later it finished No. 3.

Ianello’s teams finished No. 5 in 2015, No. 7 in 2014, No. 8 in 2013 and No. 9 in 2016. Arizona enters 2020 ranked No. 4 nationally. No other Tucson coach can match that success, especially on a national scale.

What’s more, Ianello, who played golf at Arizona from 2000-03, accomplished all of that during a decade in which she gave birth to two daughters and somehow managed to keep Arizona a steady national championship contender, opening a pathway to the top women’s golf recruits internationally, from Taiwan to France and from Norway to England.