Greg Hansen: Arizona's greatest player says farewell to Lute Olson, who put Wildcats on map

After beating No. 1 seed Illinois in the Alamodome to qualify for the 2001 Final Four, Olson opened the UA’s locker room door to invite Kerr and Elliott — then Spurs teammates — to be part of what seemed to be a never-ending celebration of Arizona basketball.

The coach and his foundational twosome, Elliott and Kerr, never let their relationships cool.

“Lute came to the (2018) Final Four when it was in San Antonio and my wife and I had the chance to take him and Kelly to lunch,” said Elliott. “It was one of the best times I ever had. It was one of the few times we had a chance to just sit and talk, telling stories. I could have never imagined being that close to him when I was at Arizona because he was like a god. He just commanded your respect.”

The young Sean Elliott came to know Olson as a disciplined, precise coach who had a reputation as one of the most effective practice coaches in NCAA history. Although his public image is (deservedly) that of a man who knew the value of cultivating a relationship with fans and community, Olson was a man of few words when he was on the clock.

“He’s the best practice coach I’ve ever seen,” said longtime UA and Iowa assistant coach Jim Rosborough.

For Olson, it was all about the business at hand.