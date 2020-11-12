Greg Hansen: Arizona's old way of recruiting didn't work. Maybe Sean Miller's new approach will.

The only trouble with that is Miller’s previous transfers have mostly been fill-out-the roster types: Stone Gettings, Ryan Luther, Chase Jeter, Max Hazzard, Justin Coleman, Dylan Smith and Mark Tollefsen.

Many fans are seduced by anyone Miller recruits, whether it be a big man from Duke or a point guard from Alabama. But as much as anyone in college basketball, Arizona has found that the quality of the transfer pool is often strained.

To his credit, Miller recognized that the “old way” of roster management in college basketball was no longer sustainable. The one-and-dones, the two-and-outs and the quick-to-transfer players impacted Arizona as much as any school in the country.

So Miller has gone mostly to Europeans and to transfers. Some of his critics will be pleased to know that the three players in Arizona’s Class of 2021 — Shane Nowell, Shane Dezonie and K.J. Simpson — do not appear to be one-and-done prospects bound for early entry to the NBA. For the past few seasons, critics have implored Miller to recruit those who will stick in the program for three or four years.

More Christian Kolokos and fewer Stanley Johnsons.

More Nick Johnsons and fewer Nico Mannions.