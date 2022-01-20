Greg Hansen: Arizona's tennis rise continues with Friday's match against Texas

Last year, Shields’ Wildcats reached the Sweet 16 for the first time since the 1960s. This year, they might be better.

"We beat seven teams in the top 25 last year," he says. "This is the best team I’ve ever coached."

Shields and the Wildcats received a stamp of authentication last spring when they played the No. 7 Longhorns to the wire, losing 4-3 deep in the heart of Texas. A day later, I received an email from the Godfather of Arizona tennis, Dave Snyder, who coached Arizona to the NCAA semifinals in 1962 and 1967, and from 1958-74 consistently turned out All-Americans and top 25 teams when the UA didn’t even have its own tennis facility.

"Clancy is the real deal," wrote Snyder, who retired as Texas’ Hall of Fame men’s tennis coach after a remarkable career, 1974-2000. "This isn’t a one-shot deal. He came within a whisker of beating the Longhorns."

If you build it, they will come, right? That’s what the Longhorns were doing Thursday morning at the Robson Tennis Center, preparing for Friday’s 1:30 p.m. match.