Greg Hansen: As athletes find their voices, onus is on universities to properly investigate claims

This has to be fair and clear both ways.

The man under whose watch these allegations occurred is head track and field coach Fred Harvey. Since he was hired at Arizona 33 years ago, Harvey has been, in my opinion, a man of honor much like some of the most respected coaches in UA history, such as Frank Busch, Dave Murray, Dick Tomey and Jerry Kindall. I do not hesitate to put Harvey in that company.

He might have one of the most difficult jobs on campus. Last year, there were 77 total athletes, men’s and women’s, in the UA track and field program, of which Harvey commands. He has five full-time assistant coaches and a director of operations.

There is no common practice time for track and field athletes, as there is with football and basketball teams. The distance runners work out on a separate schedule. So do those who high jump and pole vault. Those who throw the discus and shot put often work out independent of the rest of the squad. Harvey must put his trust in his assistant coaches to conduct themselves according to his — and the school’s — standards.

Harvey is not a man with a needy ego or me-first approach. He is one of 10 children from a single-parent home on the poor side of San Jose, California, a self-made man who watched as four of his older siblings served time in jail.