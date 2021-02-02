Greg Hansen: At long last, Tedy Bruschi is part of the Wildcats' program again

After Kevin Sumlin was fired in December, I phoned Bruschi and asked if he was interested in coaching his alma mater.

“I never considered it like this before,” he said. “I’ve made a marathon of phone calls to people in the last day or two to see how it adds up. I’ve been playing phone tag with (UA athletic director) Dave Heeke.”

After two days of research, Bruschi chose to remain in Boston. His wife, Heidi, a former Sahuaro High School and UA volleyball player, coached the Feehan High School Shamrocks to a perfect season in the fall. Their son, Dante, plays football at Feehan, where Bruschi serves as an assistant coach.

Rex, the middle of three sons to Tedy and Heidi, has committed to play varsity lacrosse at nearby Endicott College.

The football-savvy Bruschi might’ve been the right man for the job, but the timing wasn’t anywhere near right.

“I love my Wildcats but I will not pursue the coaching position, even if it is offered,” he told me. “I have been considering it very seriously, but it is time for me to watch my family play and coach. I have to trust Dave Heeke to make the right decision”