Greg Hansen: Athletes, ADs and coaches amounted to difference-makers in each decade

1980s

Cedric Dempsey. The architect of Arizona’s rise to its golden era of the ’90s was Dempsey, a former UA assistant basketball coach and assistant athletic director in the 1960s. Dempsey’s gift for hiring UA Hall of Fame coaches is unsurpassed: he approved the hiring of Olson, Dick Tomey, Frank Busch and Candrea, as well as eliminating an enormous athletic department debt he inherited in 1983.

1990s

Ten Superwomen. Also deserving of being on the Superwoman list is Adia Barnes, who led Arizona to three NCAA basketball tournaments and is the only women’s player in school history to score 2,000 points.

2000s

Kelly Fowler. Youth softball emerged as one of Tucson’s most successful enterprises in the 2000s, and Fowler coached Canyon del Oro High School to the 2005 state championship at the same time she and her husband, Lance, created Desert Thunder’s AAU travel-ball organization, which became a national power and developed more than 20 Division I college players. Fowler’s daughters, Kenzie and Mattie, led CDO to four state championships. They’re considered by some to be the two leading high school softball players in Tucson history.

2010s

Ted Schmidt. Once the president of the Canyon View Little League and later the president of the National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame’s Southern Arizona chapter, Schmidt, a Tucson attorney, has made his largest contribution to Tucson sports in youth soccer. He was simultaneously the president of the Pima County Junior Soccer League and president of the FC Tucson Youth Soccer association, which helps to develop more than 3,000 young soccer players each year. He is also the man behind the 4,000-square-foot “Kickin’ It” clubhouse at the FC Tucson Youth Soccer property.

