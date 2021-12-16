Greg Hansen: Bennedict Mathurin's unselfish play one reason why Cats could be championship-caliber

It doesn’t always work this way. In the 1999-2000 season, Arizona State’s Eddie House became the first player to be named Pac-10 Player of the Week three times in succession. House was a volume shooter, which is an accurate description only if you turn the volume to its highest level.

House preceeded his historic three-week run by shooting 16 times against BYU — and missing all of them, if that’s possible. ASU lost, but it didn’t stop House.

In the Sun Devils’ next game, against San Diego State, he attempted 29 shots. This time he scored 46 points and was named Pac-10 Player of the Week. After that, you weren’t going to get the ball out of House’s hands.

House attempted 87 shots the next four games. ASU didn’t contend for the Pac-10 title or get invited to the NCAA Tournament that season, but House scored so many points — 157, or 39 per game — in victories over so-so Bucknell, Penn State and Cal and a loss to Stanford that he won two more conference player of the week trophies.

Arizona’s one victory over Illinois, with Mathurin scoring 30, had more meaning than all of those games.