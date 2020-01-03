Greg Hansen: 'Big Game Weekend' once pitted Devils, Wildcats against each other in nonconference play

Sometimes it worked and sometimes it didn’t.

In the Big Game Weekend in Tucson, Nov. 24-25, 1978, the Sun Devils bashed Arizona’s women’s basketball team 105-62 at McKale in a prelude to the men’s game. An hour later, Arizona State prevailed in one of the most controversial finishes in the long history between the two, winning 84-82 when Tucsonan Lafayette “Fat” Lever, playing his first game as a Sun Devil, scored the winning basket on a goaltending call.

UA coach Fred Snowden roared. “It was damn well not goaltending,” he said.

To make it worse — if that were possible — Arizona guard Joe Nehls’ last-second shot to send the game into overtime was batted away at the rim by Sun Devils 7-footer Alton Lister. There was no goaltending call.

UA fans grew hostile, booing Final Four officials Irv Brown and Charlie Range so vigorously that the officials required a policeman to escort them from the court.

For the Wildcats, Big Game Weekend couldn’t get worse, could it?

It could.

A day later, ASU’s football team beat the Wildcats 18-17 before a record-crowd of 58,090 at Arizona Stadium when UA kicker Bill Zivic missed a 45-yard field goal attempt on the final play.