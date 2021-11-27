Greg Hansen: Big mistakes cost Cats, who cap worst-ever season with rivalry loss

• Plummer under-throwing a sideline pattern in the fourth quarter — the game still somewhat in doubt at 31-15 — leading to an 87-yard interception return. Game over, 38-15.

The Big Mistake almost always costs a college football team the Big Game. But five or six Big Mistakes? (And that’s a conservative estimate.) That’s why Arizona finished 1-11.

The rivalry has been one-sided the last five years, but it doesn’t mean the Sun Devils approach the game with any less vigor. Or that Edwards won’t do all in his power to extend the streak to six next November in Tucson. His team is feeling no pity for the "kitty."

ASU quarterback Jayden Daniels referred to the Wildcats as "our little brothers."

"We never lose to them," he said.

Sun Devils defensive back Jack Jones, who returned an interception 87-yard for a touchdown, said "the UofA gotta go home sick."

And ASU defensive lineman Tyler Johnson piled on, laughing as he said "our little brothers can take a nice little 2½-hour drive back home."